This passage, along with other writing about humans as killing machines and their esophagi as animal cemeteries—as well as a few comments by his contemporaries—have led many to believe that Leonardo was a vegetarian.

There is a 1515–16 letter by the Italian explorer Andrea Corsali to Giuliano de’ Medici that, in discussing how the Gujarati of India won’t eat anything with blood or allow hurt to come to any animate thing, says they are “like our Leonardo da Vinci.” Corsali, however, did not know Leonardo well, and the sentence is ambiguous; it could just mean that Leonardo never hurt animals or wanted to see them hurt.

Giorgio Vasari Artist and biographernoted that Leonardo was famed for buying caged birds and setting them free, and Leonardo did, in fact, advocate for eating nature’s abundant senplici (“simples”), a term that seems to imply plant-based recipes. He pondered why nature had created a world in which animals ate one another, but concluded it was because life is compelled to reproduce and endure, and consequently, nature needed a way to keep numbers down.

Nowhere in his writing, however, did he speak of not eating meat. His grocery lists have meat on them, though it is possible he was purchasing it for members of his household: students, servants, guests, and animals.

Whether Leonardo ate a totally meat-free diet is unclear, but his love for animals is unquestionable. He lived with animals on a farm as a child, and they were ever-present in his studio—likely cats, dogs, insects, birds, and reptiles (some alive, some deceased). Leonardo studied them, depicted them, wrote about them, and built machines—even war machines—inspired by them.



