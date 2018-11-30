The Lesbian Artists of the ’90s Who Reclaimed Queer Slurs with Provocative Posters

“‘Femme’—that’s not just for lesbians. ‘Butch’—that’s not just for lesbians. ‘Queer,’ ‘Amazon’—trans people and gay men can find themselves in those original posters, too,” noted Fierce Pussy, who wish to be quoted collectively.

“We’ve always been really interested in a kind of multiplicity, in saying, ‘I am not just one thing, I am all of this whole long list of things,’” they explained. “We were conscious of the fact that we wanted to enlarge our umbrella, so we remixed it to expand the definitions.”

One part of their “remix” that is especially striking is the edit of the last line; instead of the poster closing with “AND PROUD,” their new posters end with “AND SO ARE YOU.” The shift from “I am” to “you are” introduces a sharp directness to the work. Suddenly, passersby who might not initially identify with “androgyne” or “pervert” are stopped in their tracks and made to reflect on the power behind these words.