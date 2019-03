“David [Zwirner] and Iwan [Wirth] had been talking very much about H Queens, and we went, and we realized it just wasn’t for us,” Gorvy said. “We didn’t want to have a space where clients would have to go up in the elevator, where they basically have this smorgasbord of a lot of different galleries to go through. Where is the privacy?”

What they were looking for was something that Gorvy likened to a Kunstverein, particularly since it wouldn’t need to support a traditional program with a roster of dozens of artists. While Lévy Gorvy does represent and co-represent certain artists, it is still a secondary market operation at heart, with a full advisory service that bids for clients at auction and an art fund that launched recently in New York. Backroom sales sustain the gallery as much as the public-facing exhibitions and fairs. Last year, de Kooning’s Untitled XII (1975) sold for $35 million at Lévy Gorvy’s Art Basel in Hong Kong booth, but Gorvy said he’s sold much more expensive works in private transactions. They didn’t need the same kind of space as the typical mega-gallery, he added, describing the new outpost as a hybrid between a living room, a salon, and a library.

Lévy concurred, adding that they were very careful not to replicate other Lévy Gorvy spaces.

“We didn’t want to come here and do a big white box and be an American gallery in Hong Kong,” she said. “We honestly felt this was very obnoxious in a way, or pretentious. Let’s come here understanding who are the people we want to work with, let’s come on small footsteps and on footsteps that people can relate to, and not come all, ‘Bang bang bang! This is New York, New York!’”