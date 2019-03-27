“We were very much encouraged by David Zwirner and Iwan Wirth to open,” Brett Gorvy said. “There’s a real belief that together, you have a greater ability to actually make something where people come and there’s much more constant market and more fundamental market than something which is just basically transitory—something that just happens at the time of the art fair or happens at the time of the big auctions which often happened in Hong Kong.”

Gorvy was also sitting in the office on Monday, fielding congratulatory phone calls from fellow gallerists. (“Hi Paula, how are you? It’s open at five, but I mean, everyone’s coming in, the door’s open—Per came in earlier.”) He explained that although the current incarnation of the gallery is just two years old—it was founded in 2017, after Gorvy left his post as the chairman of the post-war and contemporary department at Christie’s to join his former auction house colleague in the gallery world—he and Lévy have long histories in the city predating their partnership.