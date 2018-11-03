From Lichtenstein to Thiebaud, Why Pop Artists Were Obsessed with Food

Warhol’s first works featuring the supermarket staple, Campbell’s Soup Cans (1962), debuted at the Ferus Gallery in Los Angeles in 1962. All 32 canvases in the series feature the same cylindrical red-and-white can—the only thing that changes across the works is the name of the flavor on the label: “BEEF,” “MINESTRONE,” “TOMATO.” The artist relies on the text to convey the cans’ specific contents and to create the association in viewers’ minds of a particular flavor. Yet Warhol’s work doesn’t actually depict the food, but the branded containers in which the soup arrives to the consumer. It’s 32 promises of a meal, but never the meal itself. Rebelling against the heroic gestures of the, Warhol slyly created paintings that looked mass-produced, undermining long-held notions of originality and authenticity. A few years later, Warhol himself relinquished painting for silkscreens: an even bolder move away from the long-hallowed art form.