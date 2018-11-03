Art
From Lichtenstein to Thiebaud, Why Pop Artists Were Obsessed with Food
In a 1964 issue of Time magazine, Calvin Tomkins reviewed a New York gallery show entitled“The American Supermarket.” The exhibition, organized by the Bianchini Gallery on East 78th Street, turned the space into a mock marketplace, the artworks on view all resembling typical grocery-store fare.
Warhol’s first works featuring the supermarket staple, Campbell’s Soup Cans (1962), debuted at the Ferus Gallery in Los Angeles in 1962. All 32 canvases in the series feature the same cylindrical red-and-white can—the only thing that changes across the works is the name of the flavor on the label: “BEEF,” “MINESTRONE,” “TOMATO.” The artist relies on the text to convey the cans’ specific contents and to create the association in viewers’ minds of a particular flavor. Yet Warhol’s work doesn’t actually depict the food, but the branded containers in which the soup arrives to the consumer. It’s 32 promises of a meal, but never the meal itself. Rebelling against the heroic gestures of the
For his part, According to the Roy Lichtenstein Foundation, the artist took inspiration for these works from subway signs and the Good Humor truck. Like all of his Pop peers, Lichtenstein used food as a way to bring popular culture into his practice, blurring the distinction between high and low art.
Roy Lichtenstein, Property of a European Collector, 1964. Courtesy of Sotheby’s.
Yet no Pop artist (quite literally) amplified food’s presence in the movement like
Pop art, however, was about more than bringing down the self-serious heterosexual male art establishment (the Abstract Expressionistsand their dogmatic proponents had advocated individual gestures, lionizing artists for their singular genius):It was also a response to post-war America. “After the war, years of food shortages, and rationing, the horn of plenty for many was, of course, the supermarket,” critic and curator Bob Nickas wrote for Slate. As consumption increased in the West during peacetime, artists mirrored the shift in their own practices. Tomkins voiced much the same sentiment in his 1964 review, writing: “Supermarket food is so American. The great production belt of our largest industry overwhelms us at every season of the year with gorgeously colored, bigger-than-life-size comestibles.” Even though the food might not always deliver an agreeable gastronomic experience, what does that matter when it looks so good?
Swedish-born American artist Claes Oldenburg holds one of his pieces, a four-foot ice cream cone, at his studio in Greenwich Village, New York City, circa 1965. Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images.
To that end,
The language that accompanies discussions of food—hunger, appetite, taste—is also easily linked to sex. “Food and sex have always had a rather amorous relationship,” wrote Nickas. He suggests that the automats of the 1960s (restaurants filled with vending machines), which offered a slice of pie for mere change, could also have been venues for cruising.
2 Images
View Slideshow
who died in October at age 83, perhaps most explicitly linked food with carnality in his work. His flat, color-saturated paintings appropriate the style of advertisements, merging seductive images of nude women with a Butterfinger wrapper, hamburger, Coca-Cola bottle, and a variety of other junk foods that scream Americana. In slick works like Lola Cola (1972), both the woman and giant glass Coke bottle appear to be for sale.
Belgian artist
If Ramos appropriated the visual language of consumer sales to riff on pornography, Tom Wesselmann used it to reconceive another stock form: the still life. While leaders of the genre like
The artist’s Still Life #35 (1963) features a table set with such products as Royal Crown Cola, Made-Rite white bread, and a can of Libby’s Beef Stew, in additionto lemons, an orange cloth, and the edge of a red container that look as though they jumped into the scene from an 18th-century still life. Through a window in the background, an airplane can be seen flying overhead. The painting posits that despite political, technological, and aesthetic shifts, food offers a common link between generations of artists. They all, at one point or another, have to stop painting long enough to eat.
Alina Cohen is a Staff Writer at Artsy.