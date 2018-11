From Lichtenstein to Thiebaud, Why Pop Artists Were Obsessed with Food

Yet no Pop artist (quite literally) amplified food’s presence in the movement like. Blowing up french fries, a hamburger, a sandwich, and a piece of cake into larger-than-life soft sculptures (pillowy constructions composed of painted vinyl and foam rubber interiors), the artist insisted that mundane objects should receive as much attention—and physical gallery space—as a classical marble sculpture. While Warhol challenged the sanctity of painting with his soup cans, Oldenburg used food-inspired artwork to take sculpture off its pedestal.

Pop art, however, was about more than bringing down the self-serious heterosexual male art establishment (the Abstract Expressionistsand their dogmatic proponents had advocated individual gestures, lionizing artists for their singular genius):It was also a response to post-war America. “After the war, years of food shortages, and rationing, the horn of plenty for many was, of course, the supermarket,” critic and curator Bob Nickas wrote for Slate. As consumption increased in the West during peacetime, artists mirrored the shift in their own practices. Tomkins voiced much the same sentiment in his 1964 review, writing : “Supermarket food is so American. The great production belt of our largest industry overwhelms us at every season of the year with gorgeously colored, bigger-than-life-size comestibles.” Even though the food might not always deliver an agreeable gastronomic experience, what does that matter when it looks so good?