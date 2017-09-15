The Life and Death of Microsoft Clippy, the Paper Clip the World Loved to Hate

Microsoft program manager Karen Fries, one of the project’s strongest proponents, had already observed the enthusiasm these digital guides could inspire. During a test session with new PC users, she introduced a prototype cartoon duck that walked participants through the software. “'This guy was very emotional about it,” Fries recalled in a 1995 interview. “He grabbed my arm. He said, ‘Save all the money on the manuals, and just give me this duck to always be there and tell me what to do.’”

And the man got his wish. Microsoft Bob and its suite of animated assistants was released in 1995. There was no manual provided; all learning happened within the program. The default character was a cheerful yellow dog named Rover (“Easy to work with, friendly, helpful. Tries to be your best friend”); other options included a rat named Scuzz (“Couldn't care less about you. Seldom offers help”). But despite the hype, the program tanked. Tech journalists tore it apart, deriding it for infantilizing new computer users. It was quickly eclipsed by Windows 95, released just seven months later, and discontinued by 1996.

But the assistants—or “Friends of Bob,” as they’d been called—lived on. Their code was translated to the Windows 97 version of Microsoft Office in an attempt to make the increasingly feature-heavy program easier to use. Developers added in several new characters as well: Scribble the cat, William Shakespeare, and—of course—the now-iconic Clippy the paper clip.

Clippy (given name: Clippit) was designed by illustrator Kevan Atteberry, who contributed more than 15 of about 250 potential characters for the new Office Assistants. Although he has said in interviews that focus groups labeled Clippy as the “number one most trustful and engaging and endearing character of them all,” some of Atteberry’s colleagues—including Roz Ho, then an executive at Microsoft—said that Clippy and his compatriots had detractors even before they was shipped.