Unions organized a media campaign titled “Welcome to Fear City,” warning would-be tourists that “hotel robberies have become virtually uncontrollable,” “you should never ride the subway for any reason whatsoever,” and that all should “stay away from New York City if you possibly can.”

To make matters worse, a deranged serial killer operating under the alias “Son of Sam” was loose in the streets. He managed to kill six people and seriously injure seven more with a hunting rifle before his capture on August 10, 1977. In the words of a TIME magazine editorial of the day, “Scarcely anyone today needs to be told about how awful life is in nerve-jangling New York City, which resembles a mismanaged ant heap rather than a community fit for human habitation.” Demonized by journalists the world over, the city’s public image had never been so menacing.

Publicly and privately, city leaders were cripplingly aware that the city was in need of a dramatic makeover. In past years, a number of half-hearted marketing campaigns had been trotted out to mixed results—New York as “Fun City” or “The Big Apple”—but it was clear that the ballooning crisis demanded a far more ambitious response.

Under the auspices of commissioner John Dyson and deputy commissioner Bill Doyle—both veterans of financial marketing—the cash-strapped New York Department of Commerce (DOC) bet the city’s future on a Hail Mary investment. It upped the state’s annual tourism budget from $400,000 to $4.3 million to fund the most audacious and far-reaching rebranding campaign the state had ever seen.