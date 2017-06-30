London Auction Results Show a Healthy Art Market

The post-war and contemporary evening sales kicked off Wednesday at Sotheby’s, which brought in £62.3 million with fees (£52.6 million without), falling between the estimates of £44.3 million and £60.6 million with a 95% sell-through rate by lot. That represented a 15% increase from last summer’s evening sale, but was still less than half the 2015 total for the same sale.

There were some disappointments: The highly-marketed star lot of Sotheby’s evening sale, Andy Warhol’s first ever “selfie,” went for £5.2 million (£6 million with fees). A guaranteed lot, it received just one bid and didn’t come close to the upper estimate of £7 million. The highest-priced lot of the evening was an untitled work by Basquiat, which sold for £5.6 million (£6.5 million with fees).

That’s a fraction of the $110.4 million Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa paid for his 1982 Basquiat in New York in May, but perhaps higher than it might have previously fetched. New York dealer Christophe van de Weghe—who bid on the piece offered this week—told artnet News that recent auctions show Basquiat’s continued rise in the auction market, now that he has unseated Andy Warhol as the most expensive American artist.

Another highlight from the sale was Sweet Pungent (1984–85), a collaboration between Warhol and Basquiat, which went for £4.4 million, triple the low estimate, after what ARTnews called “a fierce bidding war.”

The following day’s post-war and contemporary sale at Sotheby’s saw a 78% sell-through rate, bringing in £13.6 million with fees on an estimate of between £10.3 million and £14.4 million. Together, the £75.9 million brought in by the two auctions marked a 10% increase from the equivalent sales last year.

Bonhams and Phillips Capitalize