Louise Bourgeois on Finding Inspiration in Solitude

Over the course of her life, Bourgeois would emphasize the importance of solitude to the creative process. As an artist who strove to be “a woman without secrets,” as she told art historian Christiane Meyer-Thoss in 1992, moments of seclusion and silence offered time to reflect on her emotions, which became the subject of her fervent, intimate body of work. “My subject is the rawness of the emotions, the devastating effect of the emotions you go through,” she said. Drawings of female bodies prodded by arrows, sculptures of passionately entangled figures, and watercolors of hot-pink landscapes and vast, eternal skies fill her oeuvre.

Mark Rothko Jackson Pollock While Bourgeois valued social interaction—she had a friend group of fellow artists, like Richarme,, and, with whom she exchanged ideas—she also recognized that periodic breaks from of-the-moment artistic debates (and the community that generated them) were essential. It was only with a calm, clear mind, she advised Richarme in a subsequent 1938 letter, that ideas would flow: “Solitude, a rest from responsibilities, and peace of mind will do you more good than the atmosphere of the studio and the conversations which, generally speaking, are a waste of time.”

For Bourgeois herself, solitude took different forms. Nature offered one escape. “I need to smell the grass, earth, and the wind from the sea,” she told Richarme. Even taking time alone to gaze at the sky could be enough to quell her anxieties, allowing inspiration to develop in their place. “Once I was beset by anxiety. I could have cried out with terror at being lost,” she recalled in a 1979 conversation with art historian Eleanor Munro. “But I pushed the fear away—by studying the sky, determining where the moon would come out, where the sun would appear in the morning. I saw myself in relationship to the stars.”