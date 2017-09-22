What Louise Bourgeois’s Drawings Reveal about Her Creative Process

In a video on Youtube, Louise Bourgeois peels a tangerine. She must be 80 or 90 years old, and as she peels, she begins to demonstrate her father’s favorite dinner table parlor trick.

With palpable shame, Bourgeois recounts how her father would draw a female figure—meant to be his daughter, Louise herself—on the skin of the citrus fruit. He would meticulously scalp the girl’s image from the fruit, then expose the character’s pulpy white backside and the fruit’s core as an erect phallus, mortifying a young Bourgeois with his bathroom humor.

Much of Bourgeois’s work plumbs such memories of humiliation and anxiety, the lonely, abject moments in life. And for the French expatriate artist, the shape of the human body would not only come to manifest gender commentary, but express both pain and struggle, joy and bliss. Her sculptures—such as her iconic, nightmarish spider Maman (1999)—are known for encapsulating these charged psychological themes, but her drawings and prints, as a new exhibition at MoMA shows, played a part too.