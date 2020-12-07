How Louise Bourgeois’s Multifaceted Art Practice Won Over Collectors

It wasn’t until the 1980s that Bourgeois’s expansive materiality and sui generis approach began to attract market interest. A 1982 MoMA retrospective played a large part in this shift in public opinion, positing that Bourgeois’s heterogeneity is one of her central strengths as an artist. “Upon viewing Bourgeois’s work as a whole, one realizes that undue emphasis on stylistic analysis would be inherently unrewarding,” curator Deborah Wye wrote in the exhibition’s catalog. “Such variety in material, shape, and size is outside our experience of the formal development of much contemporary art.…And yet, although a vocabulary of shapes does emerge as being Bourgeois’s alone, the more profound basis of her work can be found only by uncovering and tracing her personal themes and their unique examination of basic instincts, needs, and behavior.”

In the decade following the MoMA retrospective, the market for Bourgeois’s works in America steadily increased, with her work appearing on the secondary market for the first time in 1987. This newfound acclaim also gave Bourgeois the latitude to expand her sculptural practice, creating new large-scale bronze sculptures as well as recasting her earlier wooden works. The result was almost cyclical—as her stature increased, so too did her ability to create larger, more impressive works, which in turn further increased her stature. By the end of the decade, Bourgeois was once again the subject of a major institutional retrospective at the Frankfurter Kunstverein in Germany. The show, which opened in 1989, proved to be another important step for Bourgeois, carrying her into a decade that would see her work enter the global consciousness.