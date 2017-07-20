Why Everyone Loves Poet, Warhol Muse, and Underground Hero John Giorno

Before reading this piece, I’d like you to make a phone call. Just do it: (641) 793-8122. After one ring, a sonorous voice will greet you on the other end of the line. It might belong to Patti Smith or Allen Ginsberg or David Byrne. They won’t listen to you. Instead, they’ll read you a poem.

In 1969, when poet and artist John Giorno first introduced this unconventional hotline, which he dubbed “Dial-a-Poem,” it received 1,112,237 calls in its first four-and-a-half months. “The busiest time was 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., so one figured that all those people sitting at desks in New York office buildings spend a lot of time on the telephone,” Giorno once quipped. Since then, the number you call has changed (it was originally 212-628-0400), but the impact of the piece remains resolutely the same: to bring a vast range of radical artists together in one place; offer up a platform for their most transgressive, heady work; and deliver it to as many people as possible.

A similarly generous spirit has defined both Giorno’s long life (he recently turned 80) and his uncommonly influential art practice. Both are spotlighted this summer in a 13-venue exhibition in New York, at venues like The Kitchen, the New Museum, and Artists Space. It doubles as sprawling artwork conceived by artist Ugo Rondinone, Giorno’s partner of two decades (a condensed version of the project was first presented at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris in 2015). The show spreads examples of Giorno’s poetry, paintings, and influence across his hometown of New York, embedding it in small and large art spaces, animating performance venues, and filling glass window displays on Broadway. It’s fittingly titled “I ♥ John Giorno,” alluding to the outsized impact that the artist has had on the city’s creative landscape over the past 60 years.