Lucian Freud’s Long-Overlooked Early Works Are Poised for Resurgence

Eddison added that supply on the secondary market is currently comparably scarce. “His paintings have [been] auctioned, not discounting repeats, 144 times, which is an incredibly small amount for an artist of his stature compared to someone like Picasso, who’s come up for auction about 2,000 times,” he said.

The primary and secondary markets for Freud’s early work, drawings, and etchings have been structured by a number of forces. Despite the evident skill and beauty of Freud’s printmaking, his etchings have not experienced the same rise in value as his drawings and paintings. “Almost all of Lucian’s paintings are out of reach for buyers. It’s a very rarified market,” said Balfour-Oatts. “Normally, when that’s the case, prints, etchings, and drawings climb in value because that’s what people can afford to buy. But that’s not happening.”

Balfour-Oatts and Eddison agreed that Freud’s prints are currently an undervalued buyer’s market. “He’s one of the great printmakers of the 20th century. I do think [he is] undervalued compared to other printmakers,” said Eddison. Balfour-Oatts concurred: “There’s been a combination of circumstances in which the value hasn’t gone up that much. This should reverse, he’s a fantastically important artist.”