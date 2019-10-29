Lucy Liu on Making Art to Find a Sense of Belonging

Much of Liu’s work traces back to her childhood. “Because we were an immigrant family and I am first-generation, I always had this imbalance of belonging,” she explained. “I think at first it was the language barrier, not speaking English, but then it started becoming about how I look.” Art, she explained, became a way to reflect on her younger self. “I think that art helps evaluate some of the psychology of yourself as a child, and to illuminate some things you may never have understood,” she said.

Liu’s own desire to belong filters into her ongoing series, titled “Lost and Found,” which involves embedding found objects into elegant books. She’s amassed a cache of discarded items over the years; each one embodies a story and place, going back to childhood. “When I see something on the ground, I always feel badly for those items because they feel like they once had a purpose, once had a home, and they were no longer being utilized, they were disregarded,” Liu explained. “Something about that resonates with me.” As a kid, while playing with her siblings after school, she started picking up things she found in the rubble of razed buildings. “I had a shadowbox I would put them in; it came to the point that it was too many things. People did not understand why I would stop to pick up a doll head off the ground; they were disgusted by it.” That didn’t deter her. To this day, she adds to the collection, always traveling with a Ziploc bag.