How Lygia Clark Transformed Contemporary Art in Brazil and Beyond

The main lesson to be learned from Bergamin & Gomide’s private sales of Clark’s work is that they line up with her second-best year at auction, 2014, but far outpaced her total value at auction in 2019—about $128,000—adding up to $3.2 million. (The latter figure may not even include all of the gallery’s Clark sales last year.) The gallery’s tremendous $1.8-million sale from 2015 also happened in a year when none of her work went up for auction. These are select results from one gallery, albeit a very active one with some of the best stock and supplier liaisons, and one that participates in all the key fairs. Additional sales data from the other galleries handling Clark’s work would likely dwarf what’s been achieved at auction.

London-based dealer Alison Jacques was the first to secure international representation, in 2010, working with the estate and institution Associação Cultural O Mundo de Lygia Clark (a.k.a. the World of Lygia Clark Cultural Association). The dealer recalled thinking that Clark “was groundbreaking and a real pioneer and wanted to see more of her work outside of Brazil.” Jacques said the 2014 MoMA retrospective “was the absolute pinnacle of curatorial recognition we could have hoped for Lygia,” and that her market “remains strong with recent sales of ‘Bicho’ sculptures around the $2-million mark.” These, “which range in size from small to medium, sell from $1.2 million up to $2.5 million,” she added. For the 2013 edition of Art Basel in Basel, Jacques commissioned a 23-foot-tall “Bicho” from Clark’s unrealized, monumental series “Arquitetura fantástica” (“Fantastic Architecture”) of 1963 to greet visitors to the fair’s Unlimited section. It rallied anticipation for the MoMA retrospective the following year and made a memorable statement just three weeks after her record-breaking auction result.



