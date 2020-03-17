How Lygia Clark Transformed Contemporary Art in Brazil and Beyond

Clark made her breakthrough in 1954, when she became aware of what she termed the “organic line” (linha orgânica) that separated the picture from its frame, claiming the latter, including its seams, as part of the pictorial surface. This set off the deconstruction of the flat vertical plane and the outward expansion that progressively unfolded into her modular and interactive series “Bichos” (“Critters,” 1960–66). From 1963 on, the artist would push phenomenology further in propositions like the breakthrough Caminhando (“Walking,” 1963), the series “Nostalgia do corpo” (“Nostalgia of the Body,” 1966–69), and the therapeutic “Estruturação do self” (“Structuring of the Self,” 1976–88), whose sensorial and relational objects induced alternate perceptions of space-time (espaço-tempo), a concept that is at the core of Clark’s oeuvre.
The artist’s extended sojourns in Paris (1950–52, 1964, and 1968–76) helped bolster her international reputation, as did her 1965 solo show at Signals Gallery in London and her presentation at the 1968 Venice Biennale. At the latter, she was one of the artists representing Brazil, exhibiting a whopping 82 works, including 30 “Bichos” plus the large installation A Casa é o Corpo: penetração, ovulação, germinação e expulsão (“The House is the Body: Penetration, Ovulation, Germination, Expulsion,” 1968).
Clark’s global profile also received a boost from referential exhibitions that aligned her work with
,
, Constructivism
, and other canonical modernist traditions. They began in 1960 with ’s
“Concrete Art: Fifty Years of Development,” held at the Helmhaus Zürich, where Clark was featured alongside 113 artists including
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
,
, and others—only nine of whom were women and, of those, four of whom were Brazilian. Such shows ultimately positioned Clark as the legitimate heir and advancer to Mondrian, Van Doesburg, and Bill’s Concrete tradition—the vital link between intellectual, contained, organic, and affective geometry.