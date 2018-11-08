The Magic of Peter Halley’s Paintings Won’t Show up on Your iPhone

I probably shouldn’t be surprised: Halley’s work has long celebrated digital connection, especially in an isolating urban environment. The artist rose to prominence in the early 1980s, gaining acclaim for the unique iconography that’s defined his oeuvre ever since. He launched his career with paintings created not by brush or hand, but by rollers. They offer stark depictions of prisons (simply represented by solid squares with a barred window), cells (solid squares), and conduits (channels consisting of straight lines that bump against the other structures). An early effort, The Prison of History (1981), features a bleak vision: a single prison made of grey cinder blocks against a black background.

In a 1982 essay, Halley wrote that “the idealist square becomes the prison. Geometry is revealed as confinement.” In other words, the shapes reference not just architectural structures, but the limitations of modern art, as well. DayGlo hues became another trademark of his practice, in addition to the use of Roll-A-Tex, a popularly available sand texture additive used in house painting.