The Magic of Peter Halley’s Paintings Won’t Show up on Your iPhone

Peter Halley, Here and Now, 2018. Courtesy of the artist and Greene Naftali, New York.
View of “Peter Halley: New York, New York,” 2018. Photo by Jesse David Harris. Courtesy of the Lever House Art Collection, Greene Naftali, New York, and the artist.
View of “Peter Halley: New York, New York,” 2018. Photo by Jesse David Harris. Courtesy of the Lever House Art Collection, Greene Naftali, New York, and the artist.
View of “Peter Halley: New York, New York,” 2018. Photo by Jesse David Harris. Courtesy of the Lever House Art Collection, Greene Naftali, New York, and the artist.
Installation view, Peter Halley, Greene Naftali, New York. Courtesy of the artist and Greene Naftali, New York.
Peter Halley, Emulation, 2002. Courtesy of Sperone Westwater, New York.
Peter Halley, Between Worlds, 2017. Courtesy of the artist and Greeene Naftali, New York.