The Magical World of Beloved Ohio Artist La Wilson

Crows have a centuries-old reputation for collecting shiny things. It makes sense, then, that La Wilson—an assemblage artist who obsessively gathered found, forgotten objects—once adopted a maimed crow, which she named Jake.

Wilson lived in Hudson, Ohio, a small town that I have also called home for most of my 32-year-long life. Sometimes, as Wilson scavenged for materials around its streets, Jake would land on her bike basket. He’d always find her—shining person that she was. I liked to think of them as kindred spirits. Wilson, who died this month at age 93, had magic in her. That’s what I believed at age five, and for a long time after. Her idiosyncrasies were refreshing in our mostly conservative community. They were also enchanting.

The artist’s daily uniform consisted of knickers with knee socks, zippers for earrings, and discarded bullets as lapel pins. She roamed garage sales and flea markets, hunting for curiosities, and loaded them into her bag like treasure. She once said of her deep cache of materials—from rosaries and bird eggs to bullets, bones, and broken mirrors—that she was “just try[ing] to find a home for them.” These objects found refuge and a new purpose through Wilson.

She, likewise, found refuge in them. “She told me that art saved her life,” John Davis, Wilson’s longtime dealer and dear friend, told me from his gallery in upstate New York, on a recent morning. In the end, that life was over nine decades long. It was also marked by a practice whose singularity and strength (not to mention sharp wit and spunk) has attracted a passionate band of followers, like critic Edward M. Gómez and collector Agnes Gund. Her work was compared, rightly, to both that of Joseph Cornell and Louise Nevelson.