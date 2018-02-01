The Magical Moroccan City That’s Painted in Shades of Blue

Chefchaouen translates to “watch the horns” in Berber, in reference to the two Rif mountain peaks that surround the town. The city was founded in 1471 in a deliberately inaccessible location on a remote slope, to halt the advance of the Portuguese army. Shortly after its founding, it grew from a single walled fortress, or kasbah (which still stands at its center), to a bustling metropolis with the arrival of local tribes, in addition to Spanish Moors and Jewish exiles from Europe during the Middle Ages. Andalusian influences are still visible throughout the old quarter in the ornate archways and red-tiled rooftops.

It’s in this area of the city that the tradition of blue-washing originates. The prevailing story is that Jews who settled in the city after their expulsion from Spain in the 15th century began to paint their homes blue as an expression of their cultural and religious beliefs. In Judaism, blue, as the color of the sea and sky, represents divinity. Jews historically painted household objects and dyed prayer mats blue to be reminded of God’s glory in their daily lives.