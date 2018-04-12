Why Magritte Was Fascinated with Bowler Hats

What’s a good disguise in a museum plastered with posters of René Magritte’s 1964 painting The Son of Man? A bowler hat and an overcoat, of course.

In the climactic scene of the 1999 art heist film, The Thomas Crown Affair, Crown (played by Pierce Brosnan) does just that—turning Magritte’s ubiquitous bowler hat motif on its head. Or, rather, on his head. As Crown enters New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to allegedly return a stolen Claude Monet painting, he makes sure that the police (who are watching him on video surveillance) see him don a gray bowler. Moments later, the hat makes him undetectable.

Crown’s bowler renders him anonymous, since he’s hired dozens of henchmen to wear the same disguise and stroll through the galleries (which are also plastered with posters of Magritte). “There’s guys with bowler hats all over the goddamn place,” retort two frustrated policemen.