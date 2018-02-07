The Making of Judy Chicago’s Feminist Masterpiece, The Dinner Party

In 1974, artist Judy Chicago made a small, striking artwork titled Flesh Spreading Her Wings and Preparing to Fly. It depicts a pink, fleshy form resembling the interior chambers of a flower, the raw wings of a new butterfly, or—most distinctly—the soft folds of a vulva. Chicago painted the image onto a porcelain plate, encircled by the work’s title and beams of gold pigment. As a whole, the composition resembles a little sun, with rays of light emanating from its center.

Chicago made the piece the same year that she began her most famous and perennially controversial artwork, The Dinner Party (1974–79). The installation consists of a large triangular table with 39 place settings, each with a porcelain plate that doubles as an abstract portrait of a real or mythical woman that Chicago believed had been excluded from history. Like Flesh Spreading Her Wings and Preparing to Fly, the plate designs resemble colorful winged insects crossed with the female sex.

When the piece was first exhibited at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in 1979, it was met with both wild enthusiasm for asserting female herstory, and vehement backlash for its supposedly pornographic imagery.

Both artworks are currently on view in “Roots of The Dinner Party: History in the Making” at the Brooklyn Museum, where The Dinner Party has been on permanent view since 2007. Through a tantalizing array of ephemera, preparatory drawings, and early works by Chicago, it takes an in-depth look at the long, arduous development of the artwork, which took five years and countless volunteers to assemble—and has since become the poster child of the Feminist Art movement.