Malick Sidibé’s Photographs Captured Moments of Joy and Liberation in Mali

At the time, his country was in the midst of a major political overhaul. Mali gained independence from France in 1960 and became a socialist single-party state. Relative freedom enlivened the region until a 1968 coup. The Military Committee for National Liberation (CMLN) took power, with lieutenant Moussa Traoré at the helm as president. A military dictatorship followed, until a 1974 constitution returned the country to a single-party state. Civil unrest and additional coup attempts plagued the country into the 1990s.

But during the 1960s and into the early 1970s, Sidibé captured Bamako’s newfound liberation, shooting the city’s joyous nightlife. (Though the party pictures would cease, the artist’s studio portraiture continued throughout the following decades.)

The photographs from this era offer stories of celebration tinged with American and British cultural influence. In TWIST! Avec Ray Charles (1969), a woman in a boldly patterned dress and a feathered, polka-dotted hat holds the titular Ray Charles record. Les copins à Niarela (1967) features a group of smartly attired partygoers huddled together around a record player. In the days after capturing such evening festivities, Sidibé printed the pictures and posted them in front of his studio. Recovering revelers would stop by to see if they were in the shots, turning the spot into a community hub and a kind of proto-social media feed. Sidibé sold the prints for a very affordable 100 to 200 francs.