The Man Helping Dubai Pivot from Oil to Art

As recently as the early 2000s, the neighborhood was barely on Dubaians’ map. Even on my first visit to Dubai in 2013, taxi drivers had no clue where Alserkal Avenue was. “You never had any reason to go there,” said Art Dubai director Myrna Ayad, thinking back on the Al Quoz of her childhood. “There was nothing for you to do.” Once a small art community took root, however, the neighborhood began to grow organically.

“We really encouraged our colleagues to move here,” said Nadine Knotzer, the founding co-director of Carbon 12, who rented a space on the Avenue in 2009. “[Back then] there was no one coming here saying: ‘great, this is going to be galleries;’ Alserkal was not in the picture.”

As a critical mass of galleries accumulated, Alserkal recognized the potential to more actively build an incubator for Dubai’s fledgling cultural sector. “I thought: ‘why not have more of a destination, or a community, of art galleries and creative businesses’,” he said when we met at the Avenue in November. What had started organically soon became a carefully planned ecosystem. And the growth of the district since has been remarkable.

On my first visit, in 2012, I remember finding the rows of identical, metal-clad warehouses a little daunting—and rather deserted. Fast forward five years, and Alserkal Avenue is almost as well identified as Dubai’s 163-storey skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa. It currently hosts 16 galleries—including heavyweights Leila Heller and The Third Line—and over 40 creative businesses ranging from design shops to chocolate makers. Private museums have also sprung up, among them the Salsali Private Museum and the Jean-Paul Najar Foundation. On any day, its cafés are teeming with youngsters fiddling with Apple devices or lounging on hanging chairs among potted plants. The number of visitors in any of the galleries I went to during my last trip, while modest, wouldn’t feel odd in New York or London.