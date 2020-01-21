Man Ray Made Iconic Surrealist Photographs—and so Much More

Eugène Atget André Breton Man Ray lived in the creative enclave of Montparnasse, where his neighbors included Duchamp and photographer. As Dada gave way to Surrealism, the Montparnasse neighborhood became central to the latter movement, whichexplicitly outlined in his famed 1924 manifesto.

Another local, the colorful socialite Alice Prin, who called herself Kiki de Montparnasse, became Man Ray’s lover and muse. She appeared in his paintings, and her back and face add character to the artist’s most famous photographs—Le Violon d’Ingres and the “Noire et Blanche” series.

In Montparnasse, Man Ray started making rayographs. While these pictures were not the first photographs to be made without a camera, Man Ray moved his objects (thumbtacks, wire) around photosensitive paper and varied the angles of his light source in a brand-new way. The effect, Sue Roe writes in her new book, In Montparnasse (2019), made objects look “as if they were moving in fluid and had been captured by the photographer in the process of mutating.” In other words, Man Ray was able to imbue an already-existing form with a new, surreal strangeness.