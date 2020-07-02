Manifesta 13’s Artists by Gender, Race, and Nationality

Reena Spaulings We have analyzed participating collectives separately to maintain the accuracy of the data and reflect the collaborative work of collectives. The four collectives of Manifesta 13 are Aoziz, Black Quantum Futurism, Center for Creative Ecologies, and

Black Quantum Futurism, an interdisciplinary art practice, is made up of two Black female artists: Camae Ayewa and Rasheedah Phillips. Meanwhile, Aoziz—Béatrice Pedraza, Ludovic Mohamed Zahed, and Andrew Graham—includes one female and two male participants. The Center for Creative Ecologies, a part of the Department of History of Art and Visual Culture at UC Santa Cruz, includes two female and one male participant: T. J. Demos, Isabelle Carbonell, and Hannah Meszaros Martin. Reena Spaulings, the anonymous collective and art gallery with outposts in New York and Los Angeles, is not included in this analysis.

While Aoziz represents artists of British and French nationalities, the other three participating collectives are American.

The gender breakdown of the participating collectives varies slightly from the overall gender representation throughout the biennial, with more female artists represented within the groups. Similarly to the individual participants, the nationality demographics of the collectives represent primarily Western artists.