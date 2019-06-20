Smithson and his peers, Lowry said, had to juggle things with which most studio artists would never be confronted. “Figuring out how to get a backhoe somewhere,” she said, “finding people to help physically build [the work]. Purchasing and leasing land, figuring out what the legalities were; sometimes the legalities were: ‘Don’t talk about it, we don’t really know the answer!’ To build these objects was always an exercise in working in fields well outside of the visual arts. To maintain them, to steward them now, continues to be that.”

Sabbatino concurred, noting that supporting land artists like Goldsworthy will always present idiosyncratic hurdles that require a certain curiosity, energy, and patience to overcome. “The process of commissioning, which is somewhat open-ended, always has challenges, always has problems to solve,” she said. “Physical problems; drainage and weather problems. Decay problems. Animal problems! There’s always a problem that you have to solve along the way, and the collectors are part of that. Once you do that, you see that there’s a great reward: something comes into being that would never have been there [otherwise].”

And, Sabbatino said, there’s another issue for collectors to wrap their heads around when it comes to certain land artists, and Goldsworthy in particular: “the idea of dissolution.” More so than an oil painting or a steel sculpture, a piece of land art might change in unpredictable ways—and that’s the point. “Dissolution is a real challenge,” Sabbatino says. “We have sold some works that [are inherently prone to dissolution], but even the special collectors often get nervous when the work actually does disappear and morphs into something else.” She compares it to “the abstract idea of embracing decay or death, as a fact of life—and then actually facing it.”



