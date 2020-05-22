The Market for Prints Is Poised to Thrive as Collecting Online Becomes Ubiquitous

Among the many sectors of the art market, prints may be especially well suited to being presented, appreciated, and acquired online. The works, broadly speaking, are two-dimensional and translate well on-screen. Prices also tend to be more affordable—six-digit Dürers notwithstanding—and, for the housebound and data-obsessed collector, there’s plenty of research available for perusal.

“I don’t really drive, but the metaphor here would be: you can drive a car, but you don’t have to know the mechanics of how to change the oil,” said Lindsay Griffith, the head of Christie’s department of prints and multiples. “But if you want to go down the road and get to the deep cuts, you can do it.”