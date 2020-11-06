The Market for Simone Leigh’s Powerful Sculptures Is Poised to Keep Rising

Given Leigh’s preferences in materials and the stature of some of her sculptural figures, they might seem like a hard sell for collectors. Perhaps it’s not surprising, then, that almost all of Leigh’s works that have shown up at auction are under three feet tall, eliminating such spatial concerns. Tellingly, her only larger work to appear at auction, the ceramic and steel sculpture Cowrie (Candomble) (2015) offered at a Christie’s sale last November, is also the only lot of hers that failed to sell.

“Most works offered at auction are very livable,” Van Dercook explained. “For any large sculpture, considerations of space are key, but the same environmental factors such as climate and light which apply to all works of art apply here as well.”