The Market for Simone Leigh’s Powerful Sculptures Is Poised to Keep Rising

Van Dercook said Leigh’s expanding collector base is evident in the secondary-market demand for her work, too. “Leigh’s works have long been collected by leading collectors,” she explained. “It has expanded in the past approximately two years and her price point has increased, with a broad group of collectors, many with strong institutional ties, competing for her work.”
Following a string of major career milestones, record-setting auction results, and her signing with Hauser & Wirth, Leigh’s market looks poised to continue its rapid rise.
“Leigh’s market is already on an upward swing, with works achieving higher prices at auction each season,” said Van Dercook. “I foresee Leigh’s market continuing to grow as the artist produces increasingly ambitious works for future exhibitions, including the Venice Biennale.”