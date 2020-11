The Market for Simone Leigh’s Powerful Sculptures Is Poised to Keep Rising

While Leigh’s oeuvre spans many media, she is best known for her dynamic sculptures, which also account for all of her work’s secondary-market appearances.

“Works with anthropomorphic forms or that approach the human figure and most clearly translate Leigh’s focus on Black female subjectivity are most sought-after,” said Charlotte Van Dercook, head of Sotheby’s “Contemporary Curated” sales. Leigh’s top five auction results were achieved by sculptures in the form of human busts or full-length figures.