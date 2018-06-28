Martha Rosler’s Powerful Collages Are a Wake-Up Call to America

Martha Rosler thinks that Vietnam anti-war literature of the 1960s and ’70s was hideous. “It would be these long texts that looked like they’d been translated from a foreign language, and they didn’t have images,” the artist remembered during a recent conversation with Artsy. The pamphlets and other materials, she said, looked like they were made by people who were somewhat demented. Rosler decided the cause needed a makeover.

These days, it’s difficult to imagine a political position without a strong graphic identity, not to mention a cohesive social media presence. The Women’s March on Washington created a simple logo comprised of three silhouettes of female faces. The National Rifle Association has a circular logo with with an eagle standing on guns. Most groups now recognize the need for impactful visuals; in 2002, the Design Action Collective was formed to create unique visual languages for clients ranging from Greenpeace to Black Lives Matter.

Yet Rosler was ahead of her time when she reconceived the printed matter distributed at marches and protests. As part of her art practice, she was already making photomontages to counter women’s representations in the media. Her series “Body Beautiful” (1966–72) unites pictures of female bodies with those of appliances (Hot Meat links a bared breast with a stove, Damp Meat a bare ass with a dishwasher).

Rosler decided to apply the formal concepts and techniques she’d developed in that series to one with an antiwar undercurrent. She used a Xerox machine to create new collages, which she handed out at rallies. Entitled “House Beautiful: Bringing the War Home” (1967–72), they juxtapose Time magazine’s shots of the Vietnam conflict with images culled from House Beautiful, a home décor publication.