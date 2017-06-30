Mary Heilmann’s New Dia Show Places Her among the (Male) Icons of Minimalism

When Mary Heilmann moved to New York in 1968, with a master’s in ceramics from UC Berkeley under her belt, she expected to get noticed for her sculpture. But circumstances conspired against her.

“Partly because of being a young woman, but also because the scene was very cliquey, it was hard for anyone to get attention,” says Heilmann, referring to the dominance of the male Minimalist sculptors, including Dan Flavin and Donald Judd, who held court at Max’s Kansas City, a favored hangout near Union Square.

Heilmann managed to get a studio visit from the artist Dan Graham, only to have him dismiss her work as derivative of Eva Hesse. She ultimately decided to call her practice painting—a medium reviled at the time—and began making brilliantly hued abstract canvases that nodded to the geometric compositions of the Minimalists, but with a decidedly off-kilter, handcrafted spin.

“The attitude toward making the wall pieces, the alleged paintings, was antagonistic—it had that edge to it,” says Heilmann, 77, sitting in her loft in Tribeca.