See How a Massive Burning Man Sculpture Comes to Life

Carnabuci began building in motion, knowing that he would be under a time crunch. “Even at that point, six months away from the Burn, you never have enough time,” he said. He did a lot of the programming work to prep for the CNC process, and put up his own money to purchase the plywood needed to begin the most time-consuming part of the process: building the woman.

First, he uploaded the 3D-model file to a software called Slicer for Fusion 360, which converted the female form into 300 different huge lateral slices that, when stacked up, resemble the figure. Those slices are far larger than any piece of plywood, however, so before putting that information into the CNC, he had to divide each slice down further—each one became 4 to 12 pieces. In the end, by Carnabuci’s estimate, there were over 3,000 individual parts. “Then, I had to take all of those pieces, sand them down, and painstakingly put them together with screws and staples,” he said.