The Masterful, History-Making Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama

The official portraits of former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were unveiled at an emotional and historic ceremony at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning.

The stunning depiction of President Obama, by artist Kehinde Wiley, and of his wife, by Amy Sherald, drew gasps and applause as each subject and artist together removed the black veils covering the portraits for a dramatic reveal.

Both Wiley and Sherald faced an unprecedented and monumental task: to capture the first African Americans elected to serve as president and first lady in a building built by slaves. But neither artists’ brush failed under the weight of history. The portraits are deft, thoughtful comments on race and representation in America that also provide an intimate encounter with the psyche of their individual subjects.

The results certainly pleased the sitters. Wiley’s portrait shows a seated and solemn Obama leaning forward as if in conversation, his arms crossed, against a background of dense and verdant foliage. The choice of flowers—chrysanthemums, jasmine, African blue lilies—nod to Obama’s connection with Chicago, Hawaii, and his late Kenyan father, respectively.

“How about that?” asked a smiling President Obama of the work. “That’s pretty sharp.”

Michelle Obama—who, in choosing the Baltimore-based Sherald, went with a far less-established painter than Wiley—also praised her portrait. “Let’s just start by saying ‘wow,’” she said. “Let’s just take a minute.”

Sherald portrayed the First Lady in the artist’s characteristic grey skin tones, wearing a mostly black and white gown by the designer Michelle Smith. The dress featured modernist designs that reminded Sherald of Mondrian, but she said it was also inspired by the “quilted masterpieces” created in Gee’s Bend, a remote African American community in Alabama.

The two works will go on public view Tuesday at the National Portrait Gallery, which holds roughly 1,600 other likenesses of former presidents in its collection—though few are as expressive as those of the 44th president and the first lady.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald into our collection,” said director Kim Sajet, who praised them for “taking the best of portraiture traditions and adding a fresh layer.”