How Medieval Art and Old Masters are Entering the Contemporary Market

Old Master Caravaggio According to Andrew Fletcher, senior director at Sotheby’s London, about 20 percent ofbuyers also purchase contemporary art. “This percentage has been pretty solid for 10 years, with no particular trend of growth,” he said. “Still, it is a significant amount of crossover.” When a long-lostwas destined for auction last summer, a buyer of both contemporary art and Old Masters snapped it up before the sale . Auction houses have also been making inroads with young collectors over the past few years, marketing Old Masters to them with the help of celebrity partnerships.

Botticelli Rococo Within the broad Old Masters category, Fletcher believes 14th- and 15th-century painting has enjoyed the most consistent “micro-market” over the past 50 years, maintainting price stability. “, for example, has always been popular with almost no major dips in value or demand perceptible, compared to other areas such as Frenchart,” Fletcher said, asserting that the latter aesthetic has dipped in and out of fashion.

In Luhring Augustine’s first medieval show, “Of Earth and Heaven: Art from the Middle Ages”—mounted with Fogg’s help during the winter of 2018—the most expensive object cost between $3 million and $4 million, while the least expensive started at $100,000, according to the gallery. The gallery sold a fine, rare, and monumental drawing for the Rouen Cathedral from the early 16th century to the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. The most expensive object in “Gothic Spirit” is priced at $3.6 million.