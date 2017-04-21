Meet the Artist behind Der Spiegel’s Viral Trump Covers

“I thought you were North Korea calling,” said artist Edel Rodriguez, half-joking, answering the phone this afternoon. He’d just received word that another satirical cover he designed for German magazine Der Spiegel had been published.

It features an illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump with the body of a baby. His playmate, tottering next to him atop a primitive nuclear bomb-cum-kiddie ride—similar in design to the one the U.S. dropped on Nagasaki, effectively ending World War II—is none other than the North Korean ruler, Kim Jong-un.

The cover boldly rebukes the growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. The Kim regime tested two nuclear devices in 2016. It has also significantly increased the frequency of its missile tests, two of which have failed in the past month, one during celebrations for the Day of the Sun, the state’s most important holiday. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has begun walking back America’s policy of “strategic patience” towards North Korea’s provocations, with Trump having sent an armada into the sea of Japan last week—albeit a few days after he said he had.

“These two world leaders are like babies playing with knives. We’re all scared of what they’re going to do next, and I wanted to acknowledge that,” Rodriguez said.