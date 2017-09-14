Meet the Artist Making Fantastical, Modernist Sandcastles

It’s early September on New York’s Rockaway Beach, and the strong winds—aftershocks of Hurricane Harvey—keep most beachgoers away. But not sandcastle artist Calvin Seibert.

He’s sitting on the shore, midway through sculpting the latest of the many whimsical castles he’s made over the course of the summer. This one—whose angled edges and shadowy nooks resemble a Brutalist temple by way of M.C. Escher—rises from a plot close to the crashing waves.

I meet Seibert around 4 p.m. in the late-afternoon glow of Beach 67th Street. He’s alone, stationed between two rock jetties. He’s hard to spot at first, dressed in a sort of camouflage: beige pants and hat matching the sand, and a blue button-down blending with the sea.

It’s no surprise that Seibert’s wardrobe has begun to imitate his work. The artist, now 59 years old, has been making sandcastles most of his life. Over the last five years, he’s made the ephemeral structures the focus of his overall art practice, which has also included sculptures forged from cardboard salvaged from the street. “I’ve always made things outdoors from the materials I find around me, so this is sort of a long continuation of that,” Seibert tells me, as he smooths surfaces and adds passageways to today’s castle, his second-to-last of the summer.