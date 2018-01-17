Meet the Artist Painting the Aliens That Abducted Him

These are the facts, as 74-year-old David Huggins sees them: He encountered his first aliens at age eight. He lost his virginity to a female extraterrestrial at age 17. He’s fathered a clan of hybrid alien-human babies. And these otherworldly beings have given him permission to paint it all.

Filmmaker Brad Abrahams first heard Huggins’s story while listening to a radio interview on the paranormal during a cross-country bus trip. A psychologist was discussing a wide variety of abduction experiences, but this one was “orders of magnitude weirder” than the rest, he recalls. “They were discussing reputable cases, and they used his as an example of something that was too crazy to even consider.”