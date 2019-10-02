Meet the Chief Diversity Officer Overhauling the Phillips Collection

She also asked about their understanding of her job. “There’s a lot of demystifying you have to do in a role that has not traditionally been in an art museum,” she said. “People don’t come out and say, ‘race lady,’ but I’ve been in spaces where people think ‘Chief Diversity Officer’ means somebody who’s going to make us talk about race and all that uncomfortable stuff.”

Uncomfortable conversations undoubtedly fall within the purview of Clay’s responsibilities to drive a significant culture shift. She gestured to a small stuffed elephant propped on a low shelf in her office. “This is Gertrude,” she said. Gertrude is an avatar for Clay’s trials and ambitions. She brings Gertrude to meetings, a token offered around the room to signify permission for staff members “to tell their truth about what they see as the elephant in the room.” It might seem quaint, but “the work that I do has a lot of elephants in the room,” Clay said.



