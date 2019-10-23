Some contestants and Twitter users were peeved by Czeresko’s unbridled passion; she could be counted on for candid, frustrated outbursts or gleeful declarations of pride. But a fan base emerged, as well. Viewers were inspired by seeing a strong creative woman dominate the competition while articulating a feminist, inclusive message.

“It’s kind of amazing,” Czeresko said, reflecting on the minor stardom that’s causing New Yorkers to lovingly accost her. She recounted that a large group of women recently stopped her, and one insisted that the artist sign her chest (Czeresko reluctantly agreed).

When we met in early October, the fandom had followed her to the esteemed Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG) in Corning, New York, where she was in the midst of creating new work. A residency at the museum was part of the Blown Away prize package, which was valued at $60,000. Working with Corning’s expert glassmakers in the museum’s Amphitheater Hot Shop, where visitors can watch and ask questions, Czeresko was developing pieces for an automotive-inspired chandelier. As she took breaks from making thick glass hubcaps, admirers huddled around her, singing praises and requesting selfies. One woman loudly announced she’d taken time off of work to spend the day watching the artist in action.