Czeresko is featured in the museum’s survey of contemporary glass “New Glass Now,” which brings together work by 100 living artists at the forefront of the medium. Her piece Meat Chandelier (2018) alludes to traditional Venetian light fixtures that were typically overflowing with intricate glass florals, but in the place of flowers, we see dangling hot dogs, salami, prosciutto, and pork chops.
Susie J. Silbert, CMoG curator of modern and contemporary glass, explained that as an artist who has spent her whole career in glass, Czeresko deeply understands the material and the culture of it, and is critiquing that culture in the piece; it’s a literal “sausage fest.” Silbert added: “It’s such a happy, feminist invitation to rethink the culture and to laugh about it.”
That afternoon, Czeresko was working on a sizeable glass muffler—part of the new automotive work—which is similarly invested in redefining gender norms. According to the artist, the work considers “historically what it has meant being a woman in the field or completely excluded from it, like many other fields.” She sees the techniques of glassmaking as a sort of knowledge that comes through the body, and in her work, “it represents something much greater, about owning your body as a woman, especially in this day and age,” she said.