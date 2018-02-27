Meet the Designers behind Your Favorite Book Covers

New York-based Corral has designed a staggering number of the most iconic covers to grace bookshelves over the past 10 years: Jeffrey Eugenides’s The Marriage Plot (2011), Junot Diaz’s The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao (2007), and Jay-Z’s Decoded (2010), to name just a few. Often, they fuse bold typography with an image that operates like a logo or spirit animal for the volume it emblazons.

Corral has been working in the publishing industry for two decades, and these days wears many hats: He not only runs his own studio, but also works as the creative director for mega-publisher Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Though he doesn’t only design books, they have become his speciality—and his passion. Corral noted that the most rewarding aspect of his job is “the opportunity to read stories that are about today and also not of this world, and then explore how best to translate them into an image or images.”

The Long Island-raised designer, whose studio is nestled in Manhattan’s financial district and covered with paraphernalia from another personal passion (basketball), has long been attracted to the collaborative nature of book design. A designer like Corral works with not just the author, but also art directors, agents, publishers, and marketing teams to come up with a single cover that captures the thousands of words that comprise a given publication.

Corral’s favorite projects are those in which “we each play a role, but I’m given the freedom to push past the expected,” he said. Indeed, the designer has made a point to continually evolve his aesthetic, and not become trapped in trends.

The covers that result bring together bold typefaces with unorthodox design choices that are nothing short of tantalizing—visual teasers that make readers want to dive into each book to learn more. A 2017 cover for Jeff VanderMeer’s post-apocalyptic fantasy Borne, for instance, pairs a slowly liquefying, neon-hued bird of paradise with a futuristic sans-serif font. Fellow cover designer Alison Forner called it “the most stare-worthy jacket of the year,” one that makes her want to “get lost in the ‘O’ of ‘Borne,’ and inhabit the world this alien plant sprouted from!”



