In a remote Japanese mountain village, a winding road lined with cherry blossom trees and wild boar traps leads the way to Toshio Saeki’s home and studio. The 72-year-old artist, who some have christened the “Godfather of Japanese Erotica,” has lived here since the 1980s, when he left Tokyo to escape its bubble economy. Today, still actively working, Saeki has published 21 monographs of his erotic art, for which he’s earned acclaim and exhibitions all over the world.

Once the best known erotic artist in Tokyo, and apparent heir to the legacy of shunga (Japanese erotic art that dates back to the 1600s), Saeki has a fervent fanbase spread across the globe and remains a bonafide legend of underground culture. Despite this, his importance to the international art world has long been underestimated, both in Japan and abroad. And his work has never been properly contextualized.

Saeki rose to fame in Tokyo in the 1970s, during the halcyon days of the city’s sex scene. He released an early collection of 50 self-published drawings, which were a critical success. “Toshio Saeki conjures death with a pen,” wrote the late Japanese critic, poet, and playwright Shūji Terayama, in a letter to the artist in 1969. (Terayama was also the first person to buy one of Saeki’s original works.)

In the 1970s, with unbridled explorations of violence, death, and sex in his works, Saeki captured the post-war spirit of cultural rebellion and social reinvention. He was inspired, he says, less by shunga, ukiyo-e prints, and traditional Japanese art forms, and more by a book by French illustrator and writer Tomi Ungerer that arrived in Japan in the 1960s. At art school, he studied Western art, rather than Japanese, finding the latter too often dictated by rules, tradition, and convention.