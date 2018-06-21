Meet Norm, the Painter-For-Hire Beloved by L.A.’s Leading Artists

Stephen Prina Mike Kelley Barbara Kruger Amanda Ross-Ho Some of the works here are existing pieces that Norm labored on years ago; several are site-specific installations or wall pieces that Norm brought to life in earlier exhibitions, which he recreates at ICA LA once again. Of the latter category, there’s’s Monochrome Painting (1998–99; recreated 2018);’s iconic set of office conference rooms, first shown in the era-defining “Helter Skelter” at MOCA, Los Angeles in 1992; and a line of text by Weiner that runs along the floor of the space. They’re joined by contributions from, Baldessari, and Cranston, as well as younger artists like

The exhibition is a tribute and a conceptual art piece of its own, masterminded by Baldessari and Cranston, along with Norm—who preferred the idea of presenting a retrospective of his business, rather than “just another painting show” of his own sign works (a proposal that was initially on the table). According to Cranston, Norm’s numerous former artist clients were quick to grant permissions for the show—“because it was Norm, they all said yes immediately.” Some of their pieces amounted to nothing more than a set of instructions, dependent on Norm for the manual labor and draftsmanship required to materialize them.

Prina’s work, for instance, consists of a simple manual for a wall painted in monochrome aquamarine and emblazoned with the words “MONOCHROME PAINTING” in Kabel font. Norm first created this piece for Prina in the late 1980s; this latest iteration took him and an assistant four days to complete at ICA LA.