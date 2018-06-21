Meet Norm, the Painter-For-Hire Beloved by L.A.’s Leading Artists

Installation view of “This Brush for Hire: Norm Laich & Many Other Artists” at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 2018. Photo by Brian Forrest. Courtesy of the Institute of Contemporary Art.
Norm Laich painting John Baldessari’s A Painting That Is Its Own Documentation, 1966-present. Still from This Brush for Hire: Norm Laich & Many Other Artists, 2018. Film directed by Pauline Stella Sanchez. Courtesy of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.
Installation view of Mike Kelley, Proposal for the Decoration of an Island of Conference Rooms (With Copy Room) For an Advertising Agency Designed By Frank Gehry, 1991, in “Helter Skelter: L.A. Art in the 1990s,” Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1992. © Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts. Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY. Photo by Paula Goldman/MOCA. Courtesy of the Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts.
Scott Grieger, United States of Anxiety, 1995. Courtesy of the artist.
