Meet the Young Woman Deciding the Future of the New Yorker Cartoon

Emma Allen’s office in The New Yorker magazine’s headquarters is the stuff of every comic nerd’s dreams.

Hand-drawn cartoons by famous humorists paper the walls. A long row of book shelves heaves under the weight of cartooning bibles. Mordantly funny notes decorate the space around her computer (in flowery cursive, one reads: “Life in Florida is complete hell”). Allen’s desk is scattered with issues of the venerable magazine, into whose pages she has shepherded a multitude of very funny cartoons and humor essays.

At 29-years old, Allen is the youngest-ever humor and cartoon editor at The New Yorker, a magazine famous for interlarding its serious, long-form reportage with clever gag cartoons: several-inch wide boxes containing a black-and-white illustration and a witty one-line caption to match. Allen took on the position in May, when the magazine’s legendary cartoon editor of 20 years, Bob Mankoff—the subject of a 2015 documentary by Leah Wolchok, Very Semi-Serious: A Partially Thorough Portrait of New Yorker Cartoonists—jumped ship to head to Esquire as the magazine’s cartoon and humor editor.

In many ways, Allen is Mankoff’s opposite. He was notorious for his big, extroverted personality and candid editing tactics. “It used to be that Bob would get a batch of cartoons, print them out, and throw the ‘nos’ across the room—in front of the cartoonist,” Allen tells me, sitting in her office on the 38th floor of 1 World Trade Center.

“I find that harrowing as someone who’s been edited and been subject to rejection. And as someone who is new and younger than many of the people who I’m across the table from,” she admits with a laugh.

Allen is no humor novice, though. She may be green to the storied role and the host of responsibilities (and great office) that come with it, but you might say she’s been preparing for this job for 20-odd years. “I’ve been a New Yorker cartoon reader, and an obsessive fan girl of their gag cartoons, since I was a kid,” she says. Later, as a double major at Yale in English and Studio Art, she spent no small amount of time writing and editing for Yale Daily News. “There, I secretly used my Arts and Living column as a humor platform,” she says.