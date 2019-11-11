How Mega-Collectors Don and Mera Rubell Keep Finding New Artists to Support

The couple’s weekend pastime was trekking around New York neighborhoods where artists had converted empty retail storefronts into live-in studio spaces. “We came to understand how valuable and extraordinary it was to spend time in an artist’s studio,” Mera said of that period. “We learned that there’s so much behind the artwork, and the more you know about the artist and the work, the more meaningful it is.”

Don and Mera—who do not use art advisers and have no formal training in art—continue to rely on studio visits when deciding whether or not to invest in an emerging talent. “Spending time in the studio is not about going shopping,” Mera explained. “If you’re going to collect young art, the more you know about an artist—because there isn’t all that much history, and there’s no book that tells you; you don’t know the future of a talented person you meet, you just have to trust your intuition—and the more you know about an artist and the more time you spend with them and the work, the more you can trust getting involved with the artist.”