What Memes Owe to Art History

Memes are the democratizing medium of our collective digital present. Easy to make, easy to share; instantly recognizable and a little nonsensical; a hilarious and at times sickly-sweet jab at the world’s blunders, scandals, protests, and hypocrisies. From pop culture to politics, memes bubble up across our Facebook feeds, first roasting a tone-deaf Pepsi ad and then manifesting as hand-scrawled signs at anti-Trump rallies. In the post-internet world, nothing escapes the meme’s comic gaze, and the form is being recognized as an artistic medium for this interconnected online moment. High-art purists eschew the argument, but the aesthetic and social sway of contemporary meme culture has roots deep in the pre-digital art-historical canon.

“Memes are essentially 100 years of text art boiled down into your feed,” said professor Darren Wershler, research chair at Concordia University, who argues that memes are a type of “everyday Conceptualism.” Through an ironic and playful treatment of a fragmented subject, memes break down high and low culture, disrupting ideas of authenticity and originality. Wershler argues that memes should be understood as the digital descendants of artists such as Man Ray, Walker Evans, and Andy Warhol—all vanguards whose practices largely concerned informational and social disruptions.

For a cultural phenomenon with an attitude and aesthetic that feels so relentlessly contemporary, the knee-jerk response to the idea there is a 50-or-more-year history of “memecraft” that is not all LOLs and JKs is a hard “no.” Yet, that skepticism—and the way memes subvert it—reveals how the artistic lineage of memes is spun out of some of 20th-century art’s most revolutionary ideas. Today’s meme culture adopts the techniques of postmodernist movements like Pop, performance, and conceptual art to buck their precedents in order to subvert the status quo.