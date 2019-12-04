Payment plans are helpful (and prudent) when you’re starting out, and the Rubells’ collection likely wouldn’t have come together if they hadn’t been able to pay month-to-month. “Don’t be embarrassed to ask for a payment plan,” Mera said. “Be responsible.”

The couple used monthly installments to make one of their first art purchases in the mid-1960s, upon the suggestion of an artist selling paintings directly from his storefront studio. He could tell the Rubells liked his work, but something was holding them back. “Well, what about a payment plan?” Mera recalled the artist suggesting, offering a solution that the Rubells might have been too timid to ask for themselves then. The Rubells aren’t shy anymore, and have regularly bought art this way ever since.

“We still buy on a payment plan very often, if a piece is beyond our financial means at the moment,” Mera added.



