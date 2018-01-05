The Met Will Begin Charging $25 Admission Fee to Non-New Yorkers—and the 9 Other Biggest News Stories This Week





03 After several women accused long-time Columbia University professor of photography Thomas Roma of sexual misconduct, he announced his retirement.

(via the New York Times)

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported five allegations of sexual misconduct during Roma’s tenure in the 1990s at Columbia University and the School of Visual Arts (SVA), including those from filmmaker Ash Thayer and actress Mozhan Marno who both recounted sexual encounters with him in 1999 when they were students. Roma, a distinguished photographer whose work is in the collections of New York’s Museum of Modern Art and the Art Institute of Chicago, informed the university of his retirement in a letter that Wednesday evening, a development the Times reported on Thursday. After Marno reported the event when she was an 18-year-old Barnard student to Columbia in 2000, the university’s investigation panel found them “both complicit in the incident,” according to the paper. Marno had described the encounter to a Times reporter as consensual and overwhelming, and “controlled and initiated by [Roma] from beginning to end.” Columbia University’s policy forbids faculty from sexual relations with their students, and a representative added that the school “looks differently at these matters today than 20 years ago” and has improved its policies in recent years. SVA said the school never received complaints during the 1980s and 90s. Roma has declined to comment and disputed that his behavior was coercive. His lawyer told the Times that the claims of misconduct were “replete with inaccuracies and falsehoods,” and added that Roma was “shocked.” Roma has also taught at Fordham, Cooper Union, and Yale.