The Meteoric Rise of Gallerist Mariane Ibrahim, Champion of African Diasporic Art

She began calling African art curators at major museums to introduce her program. “I wanted to let them know that there is someone out there who is on the other side of the idea of Africanity,” she said. In other words, Ibrahim aims to connect African art to a global art scene and break from museums’ traditional, anthropological approach. She prefers a contemporary perspective. “I wanted to push the art without making it exotic,” she explained. “I can’t just say, ‘You know, these African people’…because it’s me.”

Ibrahim was born to Somali parents in the port city of Nouméa, the capital of New Caledonia. When she was five, her family returned to Somalia. In 1987, shortly before civil war broke out in the East African country, they relocated to France. Ibrahim recalled growing up in Bordeaux and absorbing the surrounding art in museums and châteaus. She questioned the accessibility of these bastions of Western culture. “I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of those spaces. ‘Am I allowed there? Does that place have a responsibility towards me?’” she asked. “I was disillusioned because I couldn’t see much art that connected with me and where I come from.”