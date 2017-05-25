These Are the Met’s Nastiest Women

“Do women have to be naked to get into the Met Museum?” That’s the pointed question that the feminist art collective Guerilla Girls printed on a poster in 1989 to expose the dearth of female artists—compared to the bounty of naked female subjects—on the walls of New York’s Metropolitan Museum.

“Less than 5% of the artists in the Modern Art Section are women, but 85% of the nudes are female,” read the poster’s potent subhead.

While gender imbalance remains a deep-seated issue in museum collections across the globe, one New York art historian is broaching the topic from a different angle: by spotlighting the influential women who are represented across the Met’s lofty corridors.

Professor Andrew Lear specializes in gender and sexuality in art, and on a recent Friday night he stood in the Met’s towering lobby holding a small sign that read simply: “Nasty Women.”

“There are so many feisty, tough women artists and subjects at the Metropolitan,” said Lear as a group gathered around him. “So when a certain unappealing man used the phrase ‘nasty woman’ on television last fall, I thought ‘God damnit, I’m going to organize a tour showing that these women exist in art—and how powerful they were in life.”