You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

On this episode, we’re taking a deep dive into the world of contemporary Cuban art—a topic int with questions of history and politics and culture, both on and off the island. We’re joined from Miami by art collector Jorge Pérez and chief curator of the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Tobias Ostrander, to discuss the institution’s show “On the Horizon” that features more than 170 works of Cubanart.