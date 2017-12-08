Why Miami’s All-Women Art Fair Doesn’t Have Anything for Sale

Fair. arrives at a time when many female artists’ markets are gathering momentum as museums, commercial galleries, and fairs look back across art history to identify overlooked artists, many of whom are women and people of color, and making proactive efforts to diversify their programming (not to mention their own staff demographics).

Produced by Anthony Spinello, of Miami-based Spinello Projects, Fair. showcases a mix of artists from different places, backgrounds, and generations—from the 32-year-old Taja Lindley to the Guerrilla Girls, active since 1985, who finally receive their first Miami exhibition. It includes two other sections: Fair Trade, a number of public works and live performances taking place around the mall, and Fair Play, a video program curated by Los Angeles artist Micol Hebron and presented with The Femmes’ Video Art Festival at the mall’s movie theater.

On Thursday afternoon, shortly after it opened to the public, last-minute elements were still coming together. One of four Guerrilla Girls banners was still being hung above the sushi restaurant across from Fair.’s entrance, and one of the works intended to go in the elevators hadn’t yet been installed. But Fair. already seemed to be having its intended effect on visitors, some of them shoppers who wandered in out of curiosity, and others, like Nestor Rodriguez and Nelson Brito, both visual arts undergraduate students at New World School of the Arts, who had shown up on purpose.

“These pieces are very strong,” said Brito, who said he and Rodriguez were sent by their professors and would be analyzing the works they saw for an assignment. “They talk about women nowadays, the stereotypes. It makes me think differently.” He was particularly taken by Micol Hebron’s Gallery Tally (2013–present), a selection of 160 posters (out of 560 produced so far) bearing the names of galleries and the gender breakdown of their rosters; the artist crowdsourced the work’s designs from around the world.