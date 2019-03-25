Nate Freeman: Before we get into the partnership between LACMA and the Yuz Museum, I want to talk briefly about what the Chinese collection was like when you arrived in 2006. Shortly after you started, J. Keith Wilson left to become the director of ancient Chinese art at the Freer and Sackler Galleries. Was it your personal goal to make sure that the museum focused on improving its collection of Chinese art?

Michael Govan: When I moved to Los Angeles and LACMA, one of the strategies to define LACMA over the coming decades was to shift our viewpoint. Instead of looking back at New York and Chicago and back to Europe, the idea was to turn our heads and look across the Pacific, and look at Latin America, and really have a viewpoint that makes sense for Los Angeles. Metaphorically, you can look at our neighbors—it’s not far to look at Mexico and Latin America, and you can look across the Pacific to Asia.

It’s an intellectual, cultural strategy to say that we do live in a globalized world and every institution should contribute a point of view. And if you look at Asia and Latin America, there aren’t really any big encyclopedic museums. There aren’t any global museums, because it’s not part of the culture or the history of Asia or Latin America to create encyclopedic museums—that’s a European thing. So we’re a European concept, but looking at Asia and Latin America, and looking at the world through those lenses. Then we become this interesting multicultural, global face with a different point of view on the Pacific Rim.

NF: When you say there are no encyclopedic museums in Asia and Latin America, you’re saying that the idea of building an encyclopedic museum with those viewpoints is groundbreaking?

MG: It would be unique. And vis-à-vis China, one of my first trips [after joining LACMA] was to China. When I got to the museum it was like, well, we’ve got to look at China, right? And, I want to say this in the right way, but I came back confused. In those days, even sending exhibitions—you almost had to pay to send exhibitions to China. There wasn’t a routine for traveling shows through China. Our name recognition there was near zero, if not zero. So I took a different strategy, as we already had strong relationships with Japan, because Los Angeles and Japan have been so close for so many years—in the 1980s, there was such a massive influx of business and exchange. So I went to Korea and spent eight years developing deep relationships there, and I think we have some of the strongest relationships to Korean institutions of any American museum. When we hired Stephen Little [as curator of Chinese and Korean art], he brought a whole world of opportunity. And lo and behold, our growth in L.A. had created a stronger image of LACMA as one of the American institutions. And then we were received—and Stephen helped with that a lot—extremely well.

The discussions and travel to China [were] what landed me in a friendship with Budi Tek. I actually saw him when I went to the Dia Beacon 10th anniversary. He, of course, loves Dia Beacon, and so we bonded over common aesthetic interests. The friendship deepened through our common aesthetic interests. He’s a world traveller, and he loved Los Angeles. That’s where the friendship developed.

And I really admired his genuine enthusiasm for important visual art and its connection with audiences to better the world. And then his illness deepened the friendship in unexpected ways. Because his dream had been—and this is important to note, it was not that LACMA came in and changed his mind—lobbying to create a nonprofit group path for art museums in China similar to what he had seen in the U.S., where you’ve got nonprofits that are supported by multiple patrons that have a sustainable life. It’s not based on one person, and it’s also not entirely government-funded. So we bonded over that discussion. And then when the illness got worse, that was when he said, “Maybe you and LACMA could help create something new in China.”