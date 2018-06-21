Why Michael Jackson Remains a Thrilling Inspiration for Artists

Catherine Opie, 700 Nimes Road, Bedside Table, 2010-11. © Catherine Opie. Courtesy of the artist and Regen Projects, Los Angeles.
Kehinde Wiley, Equestrian Portrait of King Philip II (Michael Jackson), 2010. © Kehinde Wiley. Photo by Jeurg Iseler. Courtesy of Stephen Friedman Gallery, London and Sean Kelly Gallery, New York.
Gary Hume, Michael, 2001. © Gary Hume and DACS, London 2018. Courtesy of the artist, Sprüth Magers and Matthew Marks Gallery.
Grayson Perry, Sex and Drugs and Earthenware, 1995. © Grayson Perry. Courtesy of the artist and Victoria Miro, London.
Isa Genzken, Wind (Michael / David), 2009. © Isa Genzken, VG-Bild Kunst and DACS, London 2018. Photo by Jen Ziehe. Courtesy of neugerriemschneider, Berlin.
Faith Ringgold, Who’s Bad?, 1998. © Faith Ringgold / ARS, New York and DACS, London 2018. Courtesy of ACA Galleries, New York.
Stefan Sagmeister: What is Happiness